NUJ Ethics Council webinar: reporting on terror attacks and murder

Join the NUJ’s Ethics Council on 19 November (from 5:30pm) for a webinar focusing on ways to responsibly and sensitively report on terror attacks and murder.

The NUJ Code of Conduct lists key principles for journalists to follow, including doing "nothing to intrude into anybody’s private life, grief or distress unless justified by overriding consideration of the public interest.”

Reporting on terror attacks is a role that is unquestionably in the public interest. However, it is also important for journalists to consider how they go about their newsgathering to make sure that victims are not harmed any further.

The organisation Survivors Against Terror has published a set of best practices that are grounded in established ethical codes and developed with the experiences of terror attack victims and their families in mind.

Hear from Rosalind Ereira, Survivors Against Terror campaigner as well as Marie Percival, service director of Advic, an Irish charity that campaigns for the rights of homicide victims and their family and friends. The session will be chaired by Professor Chris Frost, chair of the NUJ Ethics council.