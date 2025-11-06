BBC Aberdeen, Dundee Orkney and Shetland chapel shows solidarity with STV colleagues

The chapel has passed a motion expressing solidarity with colleagues at STV while urging the company’s management to reconsider large-scale cuts to jobs and programming.

The motion said:

“The BBC Aberdeen, Dundee, Orkney and Shetland NUJ chapel sends its support and solidarity to our colleagues at STV who face job cuts and the planned axing of the North news programme. The North of Scotland has a robust and diverse local news offering, which STV greatly contributes to. Our chapel recognises the unique issues that matter to our local audience, and any reduction in journalistic capacity would inevitably harm the quality of coverage and, ultimately, the communities we serve. Cutting staff and removing the Aberdeen-produced programme is greatly concerning and we urge STV management to retain it and protect jobs.”