Sarasota’s Hidden Health Threat Is Mold: MDLifespan Partners with Dr. Christopher Davis to Launch Detox Program

New Sarasota PlasmaXchange™ Location Offers Physician-Led Protocols to Combat Environmental Toxins and Mold Exposure

Sarasota attracts people who value health, vitality, and longevity, but many don’t realize how much environmental and lifestyle toxins can undermine those goals” — Dr. Christopher Davis

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known for its coastal beauty and health-minded community, Sarasota also ranks among the top U.S. cities most at risk for mold exposure. Persistent humidity, storm-related moisture, and aging housing have created a hidden health challenge of mold and environmental toxins that can infiltrate the body, driving fatigue, inflammation, and immune stress. Now, MDLifespan , the nation’s first physician-led brand dedicated exclusively to toxin removal and regenerative wellness, has expanded to Florida with a new PlasmaXchange™ location in partnership with Dr. Christopher Davis, MD, FACC, Founder and CEO of Reveal Vitality & Longevity Institute, located on Main Street in Sarasota.A Partnership Between Cardiology and LongevityDr. Davis is triple board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Interventional Cardiology, with advanced training in Functional Medicine, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement, and Regenerative Medicine. At Reveal Vitality & Longevity Institute, his team integrates advanced diagnostics, personalized nutrition, IV nutrient therapy, hormone optimization, and detox protocols to help patients achieve lasting vitality.“Sarasota attracts people who value health, vitality, and longevity, but many don’t realize how much environmental and lifestyle toxins can undermine those goals,” said Dr. Davis. “Partnering with MDLifespan allows us to offer an advanced, data-driven method for removing what’s harming the body, so our patients can truly heal, age better, and live stronger.”Why Mold and Toxin Detoxification Matter in SarasotaSarasota’s coastal environment makes it a prime area for hidden mold and toxin exposure:Ranked #15 nationally among America’s “Moldiest Cities” due to humidity and older housing (Sun-Times / Deye Study).Average humidity: 74% year-round, ideal conditions for mold growth (FloodProsUSA).Mold forms within 24–48 hours after moisture intrusion from storms (FloodProsUSA).2,310 allergy-related searches per 100,000 residents, ranking Sarasota 7th in Florida for mold and allergy concern (FDP Mold Remediation).The Florida Department of Health notes that the state’s “warm, humid climate creates the perfect environment for mold to thrive.”“Dr. Davis represents the future of medicine - integrating cardiology, regenerative science, and detoxification,” said Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan. “Sarasota is a wellness-focused community, and this partnership brings residents access to the most advanced toxin-removal protocol available anywhere in the country.”What Is PlasmaXchange™?PlasmaXchange™ is MDLifespan’s patent-pending evolution of therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE)—a hospital-grade procedure reimagined for wellness. The protocol filters toxins and inflammatory proteins from the bloodstream, then replenishes vital nutrients to restore balance.Think of it as an “oil change for your bloodstream”—flushing out heavy metals, microplastics, PFAS, and mycotoxins while supporting immune and cellular repair.Now Available: MDLifespan Protocols in SarasotaSarasota residents can now access MDLifespan’s full suite of PlasmaXchange protocols, including:MDL Mold – Supports removal of mycotoxins and mold-related burdensMDL Toxin – Comprehensive detoxification for modern livingMDL Brain – Cognitive clarity and neuroprotectionMDL Heart – Cardiovascular and inflammation supportMDL Immunity – Immune resilience and chronic illness recoveryMDL Longevity – Regenerative and anti-aging optimizationMDL Baby – Pre-pregnancy detox for maternal wellnessMDL Cancer – Inflammation and toxin reduction post-recoveryMDL Basic – Foundational health resetWhat Patients Are Saying“My immune system feels stronger than ever, my brain fog has lifted, and I haven’t been sick in over a year. Knowing I could actually remove dangerous toxins—things that may have led to cancer or dementia—from my body was incredibly empowering,” said Lisa S., an MDLifespan PlasmaXchange patient.Free Consultations Now OpenComplimentary physician consultations are now available for Sarasota residents and practitioners interested in evaluating their toxic burden and learning which PlasmaXchange protocol best fits their needs.👉 Schedule at: www.MDLifespan.com About MDLifespanMDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

