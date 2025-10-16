MDLifespan Founder Dr. Paul Savage to Speak at Eudēmonia 2025: Surviving a Toxic World with Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

At the EXPOSŌME showcase, dedicated to exploring how environmental factors shape human health, Dr. Savage will present MDLifespan’s latest research on the toxin-disease connection and the measurable impact of advanced therapeutic plasma exchange for detox

Eudēmonia is about more than health -- it’s about thriving. The science of detoxification is now proving what philosophy has always known: we can’t flourish in a toxic world.” — Dr. Paul Savage, founder and CEO of MDLifespan

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDLifespan ( www.mdlifespan.com ), a Public Benefit Corporation pioneering advanced detoxification protocols will be present at Eudēmonia 2025, a global summit uniting thought leaders in neuroscience, functional medicine, and human performance. Dr. Paul Savage, founder and Chief Medical Officer at MDLifespan is speaking on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. EST on the EXPOSŌME Stage in West Palm Beach, Florida, joining a lineup that includes Andrew Huberman, Mark Hyman, Rick Doblin, and Gabby Bernstein.The Toxin x Disease ConnectionAccording to the Lancet Commission, environmental toxins are responsible for more than 9 million premature deaths annually, a greater toll than AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria combined. Yet fewer than 1% of the 80,000+ chemicals used in the United States have been tested for long-term human safety.MDLifespan’s mission is to close that gap, translating toxin science into actionable solutions that extend both healthspan and overall vitality.A board-certified emergency physician turned health-tech innovator; Dr. Paul Savage is recognized as one of the nation’s leading experts on environmental toxins and their role in chronic disease and accelerated aging.Dr. Savage has spent the latter part of his career developing evidence-based approaches to wellness and detoxification, culminating in MDLifespan's patent-pending PlasmaXchange™ Protocols , a modern evolution of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) designed to remove accumulated toxins, microplastics, heavy metals, and inflammatory compounds from the bloodstream.“Eudēmonia is about more than health -- it’s about thriving. The science of detoxification is now proving what philosophy has always known: we can’t flourish in a toxic world,” said Dr. Savage. “When we clear the body’s internal environment, we unlock the potential for real human vitality.”Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and the Future of DetoxificationAt the EXPOSŌME showcase, dedicated to exploring how environmental factors shape human health, Dr. Savage will present MDLifespan’s latest research on the toxin-disease connection and the measurable impact of advanced therapeutic plasma exchange for detoxification.Internal MDLifespan observational data have demonstrated:Up to 90% reduction in microplastics following PlasmaXchange™.80–100% reduction in circulating toxic metals such as aluminum, lead, cadmium, and mercury.Over 80% reduction in key inflammation markers associated with neurodegeneration and cardiovascular disease.These findings highlight how removing environmental toxins at the blood level can improve cellular function, mitochondrial health, and overall vitality, ushering in a new era of preventive and personalized medicine.The Eudēmonia Summit brings together scientists, physicians, entrepreneurs, and visionaries for four days of high-impact discussion on the future of human flourishing. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit MDLifespan’s booth within the EXPOSŌME Pavilion, where experts will explain the science behind TPE-based detoxification and its applications for brain, heart, and longevity optimization.About MDLifespanMDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.