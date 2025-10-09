MDLifespan Announces Publication of U.S. Patent Application for PlasmaXchange Protocols in Toxin Removal

The publication of MDLifespan’s patent application follows the release of new clinical data published in Medical Hypotheses (May 2025). The peer-reviewed study, led by MDLifespan physicians, found that three to five sessions of therapeutic plasma exchange

Published patent application strengthens MDLifespan’s intellectual property portfolio and reinforces leadership in the $6.3 trillion global wellness economy.

Publication of our patent application validates the science and innovation behind our PlasmaXchange protocols” — Dr. Paul Savage, founder and CEO of MDLifespan

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDLifespan , the physician-led leader in toxin removal and regenerative wellness, today announced the publication of its U.S. patent application (US-2025-0281531-A1) covering methods and compositions for detoxification of chronic exposure to toxins. While the patent is still pending, publication marks an important milestone, publicly disclosing MDLifespan’s innovations and strengthening its intellectual property portfolio as the company expands nationally.“Publication of our patent application validates the science and innovation behind our PlasmaXchange protocols,” said Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and CEO of MDLifespan. “This milestone reinforces our position as the only physician-led brand exclusively dedicated to toxin removal. It also provides investors, partners, and patients with confidence that our intellectual property strategy is robust, defensible, and central to our mission of creating a solution to helps people survive, and thrive, in a toxic world.”Environmental Toxins Market OpportunityEnvironmental toxins, including PFAS, heavy metals, and microplastics, are increasingly recognized as hidden drivers of chronic inflammation, premature aging, and immune dysfunction. MDLifespan’s patent-pending PlasmaXchange protocols represent a defensible innovation in a high-growth industry, combining therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) with diagnostics, regenerative therapies, and proprietary nutrient formulations.With over 300 successful TPE procedures performed in the past year and partnerships with leading medical institutions such as the Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida, MDLifespan is positioned to scale nationally and meet growing demand in the $4.5 trillion global wellness economy.Scientific ValidationThe publication of MDLifespan’s patent application follows the release of new clinical data published in Medical Hypotheses (May 2025) . The peer-reviewed study, led by MDLifespan physicians, found that three to five sessions of therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), combined with nutritional supplementation, significantly reduced toxic chemicals in healthy adults. Participants experienced:71.5% reduction in Bisphenol A (plastics)75.7% reduction in phthalates68.0% reduction in glyphosate62.8% overall reduction in chemical load sustained at 6 monthsThese findings provide early evidence that therapeutic plasma exchange may offer a viable pathway to reduce widespread environmental toxins—supporting MDLifespan’s vision to make toxin removal a cornerstone of long-term health.The MDLifespan DifferenceExclusively physician-led: 100+ years of combined medical experiencePatent-pending innovation: Proprietary PlasmaXchangeprotocolsScientific collaboration: Supported by nationally recognized physicians across neurology, cardiology, oncology, and family medicineDemonstrated outcomes: Over 300 TPE sessions performed in the past 12 monthsTechnology-enabled: Personalized progress tracking via the MDLifespan appFor partnership, investment, or media inquiries, visit MDLifespan.comAbout MDLifespanMDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

