7 stores pay fines following price scanning errors

Seven stores in six counties paid fines to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division for price scanning errors during the third quarter of 2025.

“Even small errors can add up. As we head into the busy holiday shopping season, we’re reminding consumers to remember to check their receipts,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Our inspectors are continuing to inspect convenience stores, grocery stores and department stores across the state to protect consumers and ensure pricing accuracy.”

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to reinspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails reinspection.

Following are civil penalties recorded in the second quarter of 2025: