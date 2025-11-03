7 stores pay fines following price scanning errors
Seven stores in six counties paid fines to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division for price scanning errors during the third quarter of 2025.
“Even small errors can add up. As we head into the busy holiday shopping season, we’re reminding consumers to remember to check their receipts,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Our inspectors are continuing to inspect convenience stores, grocery stores and department stores across the state to protect consumers and ensure pricing accuracy.”
The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.
Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to reinspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails reinspection.
Following are civil penalties recorded in the second quarter of 2025:
- (Mecklenburg) Circle K at 4923 South Tryon St. in Charlotte was fined a total of $3,420 after two failed inspections in quarter three. An initial inspection in March found an error rate of 13% for 13 overcharges on a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in May found an error rate of 10% for 10 overcharges on a 100-item lot. Another inspection in July found an error rate of 6% for six overcharges on a 100-item lot. That failed inspection resulted in a $1,445 fine, which the store paid in August. The store was reinspected in September and found to have an error rate of 7% for seven overcharges on a 100-item lot. That failed inspection resulted in a $1,975 fine. The store will be reinspected.
- (Mecklenburg) Family Dollar at 2100 Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte was fined after failing an inspection in July. The store failed two inspections earlier in the year, and the July follow-up inspection found an error rate of 3% for nine overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store was fined $1,670, which it paid in August. The store passed inspection in September.
- (Lincoln) Circle K at 1627 East Main St. in Lincolnton was fined after failing two inspections. An initial inspection in July found an error rate of 22% for 11 overcharges on a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 11% for 11 overcharges on a 100-item lot. The store was fined $1,725 and will be reinspected.
- (Montgomery) Dollar General at 250 North Main St. in Star was fined $1,155 after failing inspections in June and July. The initial inspection found an error rate of 10% for five overcharges on a 50-item lot. The follow-up inspection found an error rate of 4.67% for 14 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in the fine. The store will be reinspected.
- (Burke) Rural King at 1227 Burkemont Ave. in Morganton paid a $2,445 fine it was charged after failing a follow-up inspection in April. The store was initially inspected in March and found to have a 10% error rate for five overcharges on a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in April found an error rate of 9% for 27 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in June and paid the fine in August.
- (Wake) Target at 4841 Grove Barton Road in Raleigh was fined after failing inspections in June and July. An initial inspection in June found an error rate of 11% for 11 overcharges on a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in July found an error rate of 4.67% for 14 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in a $735 fine. The store passed inspection in September.
- (New Hanover) Target at 4711 New Centre Drive in Wilmington was fined $1,140 after failing two inspections. The initial inspection in July found an error rate of 10% for five overcharges on a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 3.67% for 11 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.
