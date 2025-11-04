FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COMING-OF-AGE DRAMA “YEAR ONE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the college coming-of-age drama YEAR ONE, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting November 4, 2025

YEAR ONE is a deeply personal story inspired by my own experience with mental health in college. I hope that this film can change the conversation around mental health and destigmatize seeking help.” — Filmmaker Lauren Loesberg

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the college coming-of-age drama YEAR ONE, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms on November 4, 2025.

In YEAR ONE, Ruby’s freshman year of college does not go as planned. Despite her best efforts, she struggles to make friends other than her complicated roommate, Selene. But Selene bears problems of her own when her severe anxiety and inability to care for herself seep into Ruby’s everyday life. Soon, Ruby finds herself in a downward spiral, marked by dreams and the appearance of a glamorous alter ego, who begins to live the life that Ruby thinks she is expected to have.

Written and directed by Lauren Loesberg, YEAR ONE was produced by Imani Davis, Dasha Gordon, Julia Relova, and was executive produced by Loesberg. The film stars Elizabeth Yu as Ruby, best known for Netflix’s live action remake of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER and MAY DECEMBER. Emma Raimi co-stars as Selene. Maya Schnake (‘Margot’), Taylor Kinkead (‘Becca’), Billy Chengary (‘Sam’), Tatsumi Romano (‘Brianna’), and Ryder McDaniel (‘Garth’) round out the cast.

YEAR ONE is the debut feature from award-winning filmmaker Loesberg. The film premiered in competition at the 2024 Bentonville Film Festival, led by Geena Davis. Festival screenings include Dances With Films: NY and the Midwest Film Festival, among others. YEAR ONE is also recipient of the ReFrame Stamp, an initiative from the Sundance Institute and Women in Film that highlights films that have achieved gender parity both in front of and behind the camera.

“YEAR ONE is a deeply personal story inspired by my own experience with mental health in college,” said filmmaker Lauren Loesberg. “While I was struggling alone at the time, it quickly became clear how common and prevalent it is among young adults, especially within our American university culture. I hope that this film can change the conversation around mental health, destigmatize seeking help, and serve as a reminder that sometimes, in order to help others, you need to put yourself first.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire YEAR ONE directly with the filmmakers.

YEAR ONE website: https://www.laurenloesberg.com/narrative-directing/year-one

