Media accreditation for 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council, 4-5 December in Vienna

HELSINKI/VIENNA, 3 November 2025 - The 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will take place on 4–5 December 2025 in Vienna, Austria. Hosted at the invitation of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen, the event will gather Foreign Ministers from the 57 OSCE participating States and 11 Partners for Co-operation.

Media representatives are invited to cover the proceedings, which will be held at Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria.

Registration and Accreditation

Media registration with the Austrian Federal Press Service will be open from Monday, 3 November and will remain available until Monday, 1 December at 17:00. Advance registration on the Austrian Federal Press Service’s online accreditation system is mandatory for both in-person and virtual attendance.

To register, please complete the required information, upload a recent high-quality digital colored photograph. Please do not use a scan from a document as this will not give the required image quality. In the registration form, fill in the data of your valid press card. Instead of your press card, you may also attach a letter from your media organisation confirming your personal assignment for this particular event. Media representatives will be notified by email once the registration process is approved in the system. All personal information provided during registration will be processed in accordance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements.

Media badge collection

Please note that media badges must be collected at the accreditation desk of the Austrian Federal Press Service at Hofburg, Innerer Burghof / Inner courtyard (close to the Ochsentor / OX gate) – 1010 Vienna prior to going to Hofburg Palace on:

* Tuesday, 2 December 2025: 9:00 – 17:00

* Wednesday, 3 December 2025: 9:00 – 18:00

* Thursday, 4 December 2025: 7:00 – 18:00

* Friday, 5 December 2025: 8:00 – 13:00

You are requested to present a valid press card or the original letter of confirmation from your media organisation, together with an official photo-ID (identity card, passport, or driver’s license), when collecting your badge.

Detailed information about media facilities, virtual participation, instructions for accreditation, media pool modalities and booking of hotels can be found here.

Visa requirements

Media representatives are asked to make their own arrangements for securing a visa, if required under Austrian law, for entry into Austria. Visa requirements can be found here.

Media representatives who need a visa to travel to Austria are required to apply in a timely manner. Prior to their travel to Austria, travelers are required to ensure that they have a valid passport which expires at least six months after their date of departure.

To ensure that visas are issued on time and in line with Schengen regulations, media representatives should file their visa application with the Austrian Embassy or the embassy representing Austria in Schengen issues as soon as possible – at the very latest 15 calendar days before the intended date of departure.

Visa application forms can be found here.

For any visa-related inquiries, please contact the relevant Austrian Consulate or the Federal Ministry of European and International Affairs of Austria.

Further updates and details, including media pool opportunities and operational guidelines for the Media Centre, will be regularly posted on the official Event Page.

For inquiries related to media participation at the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting, please contact Ms Petra Sarias, petra.sarias@gov.fi.

Media Accreditation: Austrian Federal Press Service federalpressservice@bka.gv.at

For general media inquiries, please contact press@osce.org.

As the OSCE's principal decision-making body, the Ministerial Council offers a key platform for Foreign Ministers to review and address the security situation in the OSCE area, as well as to evaluate the Organization's work in all its fields of activity.