OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities highlights economic potential of diversity in south-eastern Europe

OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Christophe Kamp emphasized the untapped potential of diversity as a driver for economic growth in his opening speech at the Second Regional Conference on Co-operation with National Minorities in South-eastern Europe, which took place on 21 November 2025 in Podgorica.

The High Commissioner said, “Too often the concepts of diversity, minorities and multi-ethnicity are seen as negative issues and as sources of tensions and instability. By focusing on diversity and economic growth, we want to demonstrate that diversity can bring real, tangible benefits to all citizens.”

He called on participants to engage in bold and creative thinking to identify new approaches that could advance both economic development and social cohesion across borders/boundaries in the region.

The participants from across south-eastern Europe included four ministers and government authorities dealing with issues related to national minorities, representatives of national minority communities, and technical experts. They explored innovative approaches to leveraging the region’s diversity for inclusive economic growth, examining strategies for cross-border/boundary economic connectivity, inclusive entrepreneurship and diaspora engagement. They also identified priority actions and recommendations to encourage continued regional co-operation on harnessing diversity for economic development, with the aim of generating concrete projects and initiatives.

The event was hosted by Montenegro’s Ministry of Human and Minority Rights, with the co-operation of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities and support from the OSCE Mission to Montenegro.