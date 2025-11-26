OSCE provides platform for dialogue to strengthen Ukraine’s response to illicit trafficking of weapons, ammunition and explosives

The OSCE hosted the Third National Conference on Preventing and Combating Illicit Trafficking of Weapons, Ammunition and Explosives (WAE), which took place on 15 November in Kyiv.

Organised in co-operation with the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the event gathered over 100 representatives from Ukrainian authorities, international organisations, and diplomatic missions to strengthen national capacities to prevent and respond to the illicit trafficking of weapons, ammunition and explosives (WAE) amid ongoing security challenges caused by the war.

“Almost four years of war have completely transformed the context for preventing and combating the illicit trafficking of weapons, ammunition and explosives, creating new risks and amplifying existing ones,” said OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre and Deputy Head of the OSCE Secretariat in her opening speech. “Even under these challenging conditions, significant progress has been achieved, reflecting strong national ownership and the effectiveness of multilateral co-operation. Today’s conference provides an important opportunity to share and discuss these achievements, both at strategic and operational levels.”

The conference served as a platform for dialogue and exchange between Ukrainian and international experts. Participants discussed a comprehensive, state-centred approach to preventing illicit trafficking, focusing on improving national coordination, inter-agency co-operation, and international support. Discussions also addressed current threats, emerging trends, and practical challenges, while highlighting best practices shared by European institutions and international partners to support the Ukrainian authorities in strengthening control measures.

“Current statistics indicate that law enforcement efforts to remove small arms from illicit circulation remain consistently strong. The number of crimes involving small arms, ammunition and explosives unrelated to the war has not increased, and partners in neighbouring countries report no detected channels of organised weapons trafficking across the EU border,” said Oleksii Serhieiev, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

“These indicators demonstrate that Ukraine’s system for preventing, detecting and investigating offences in this area is functioning well and that the situation remains under control. At the same time, strong coordination is essential. The recently established Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Arms Trafficking, led by the National Police of Ukraine and involving multiple law enforcement bodies, ensures continuous co-operation and information exchange at both national and international levels. Further legislative regulation is still necessary to establish clear legal frameworks and procedures nationwide.”

The event was organised as part of the OSCE extra-budgetary project "In support of strengthening the capacities of Ukrainian authorities in preventing and combating illicit trafficking of weapons, ammunition and explosives in all its aspects", financed by the European Union, Finland, France, Germany and Poland. The project is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the State Border Guards Service, the State Customs Service of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine.