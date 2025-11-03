Join UNITAR’s Solutions Sessions at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha

A second Solutions Session, “Empowering Social Development through Higher Education Efforts: Scalable Leadership Solutions from LEAP-FAST, held in partnership with UNESCO and Majmaah University, draws on the case of LEAP-FAST (Leaders in Higher Education Alliance & Programme – For Accelerating Sustainability Transformations). The session will explore how targeted, future-oriented leadership development initiatives can equip early-career academics with the skills, values, and agency needed to navigate and transform complex social realities. Particular attention will be paid to strengthening institutional capacities in volatile labour markets as higher education institutions need to remain relevant in preparing future change agents. The session will also focus on fostering education systems that respond to regional development challenges, especially in the Global South. Event details: Date: 6 November 2025. Time: First Session: 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. (AST).

Second Session: 3 :00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. (AST). Format: In-Person. Venue: First Session: Room 5, Qatar National Convention Center, Doha, Qatar.

Second Session: Room 3, Qatar National Convention Center, Doha, Qatar.

