Satellite imagery guides faster recovery in crisis zones

10 March 2026, New York/Geneva – When crises hit, the first 48 hours can determine how quickly communities recover. Which areas get help first, which roads and hospitals reopen, and how services are restored all depend on accurate, early data. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Satellite Centre, hosted at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), deliver that critical information within just two days.

UNDP and the United Nations Satellite Centre have long supported rapid crisis analysis. A new framework signed between UNDP and UNITAR now streamlines that work, combining satellite imagery and on-the-ground assessments to produce integrated damage reports up to 30 percent faster than before. This data speeds up the transition from emergency response to recovery for affected communities.

Faster data means faster recovery, said Shoko Noda, UNDP Crisis Bureau Director. “The sooner we identify the most affected communities, the sooner governments can restore services, reopen clinics, and help families return to normal life.”

Under the new framework, satellite analysis will feed directly into UNDP’s systems for tracking damage, affected populations, and vulnerability. Field teams will validate the satellite findings, improving accuracy over time and helping avoid duplicated effort across response partners.

Satellite imagery and geospatial analysis become transformative when it informs concrete planning and programming decisions in an early and dynamic manner, said Michelle Gyles-McDonnough, UNITAR’s Executive Director. “As a core common service for the entire development and humanitarian system, the United Nations Satellite Centre’s support to partners like UNDP, enables faster, evidence-based decisions when crises strike. In the context of UN80, this collaboration shows how shared capabilities can strengthen efficiency, reduce duplication, and ensure limited resources are directed where they are needed most.”

With humanitarian funding under growing strain, both organizations emphasized that using reliable data to direct assistance to the areas of greatest need is critical in accelerating early recovery and reducing prolonged dependence on emergency aid.

“Better data helps us prioritize the most vulnerable and direct recovery where it matters most. The earlier we start our early recovery efforts, the sooner livelihoods and services are restored. This reduces reliance on humanitarian assistance and allows communities to get back on their feet,” said Shoko Noda, UNDP Crisis Bureau Director.

“Reliable, timely geospatial analysis is essential for effective humanitarian response and for mobilizing the resources required to support it. Through the United Nations Satellite Centre, UNITAR provides the international community with objective satellite-based information that allows partners and donors to clearly understand the scale and location of damage following a crisis. In the context of the Gaza emergency response, for example, the United Nations Satellite Centre’s accurate mapping of debris and damage has been instrumental in informing debris-management planning and supporting evidence-based funding appeals to address urgent humanitarian needs,” said Michelle Gyles-McDonnough, UNITAR’s Executive Director.

The agreement builds on years of joint work in crisis settings worldwide. After the 2025 earthquake in Myanmar, combined satellite and field analysis helped authorities rapidly identify damaged infrastructure, estimate debris volumes and concentration zones, assess population exposure, and estimate recovery needs. Following Tropical Storm Rafael in Colombia in 2024, enhanced geospatial mapping supported flood-affected communities in remote areas. Similar approaches have guided assessments and response planning in Afghanistan, Libya, Gaza and Equatorial Guinea.

Through this framework agreement, UNDP and UNITAR aim to institutionalize rapid, evidence-based crisis analysis, ensuring that partners receive accurate information within the critical first 48 hours. By combining satellite-derived data with field verification, the collaboration is expected to accelerate early recovery, optimize resource allocation, and strengthen the resilience of affected communities. Ultimately, the agreement reinforces a shared commitment to more efficient, timely and data-driven humanitarian and development response worldwide.