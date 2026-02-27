United Nations and Oxford University launch new programme for leadership in the green economy

26 February 2026, Geneva, Switzerland - The executive training programme, Future-proofing Business and the Economy is designed to equip senior leaders with the insights, tools, and confidence to navigate accelerating global change and the green transition.

Delivered through a unique collaboration between five United Nations agencies and the world's top-ranked university, the programme brings together global policy expertise, cutting-edge academic research, and real-world leadership practice.

It responds to an urgent need: as governments, businesses, and financial institutions confront political, social, economic, technological and climate disruptions, leaders must take decisions in an environment of growing uncertainty. The course focuses on how economies and organizations can remain competitive, resilient and inclusive.

The course equips participants with insights on policy trends and signals from the UN team, combined with the latest research from leading Oxford academics and practical tools for strategic planning and futureproofing.

The programme is jointly delivered by the Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE) – an alliance of UN Environment Programme (UNEP), UN Development Programme (UNDP), International Labour Organization (ILO), UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) – and the University of Oxford Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, internationally recognized for its transformative executive education.

Together, they offer an exceptional learning experience at the intersection of global policy, economics, and sustainability.