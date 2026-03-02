ASUR Inaugurates Lactation Room at Cozumel International Airport as Part of its Commitment to the 2030 Agenda

This action builds ongoing cooperation between CIFAL Mérida and regional partners to promote socially responsible airport management. Similar initiatives have been implemented in other airports in the region, demonstrating a growing commitment to embedding child-sensitive and gender-responsive approaches within airport infrastructure.

The collaboration between CIFAL Mérida and UNICEF underscores the importance of multi-stakeholder partnerships in advancing sustainable development. Airports, as gateways connecting communities and regions, can also serve as platforms for positive social transformation when inclusive design and human-centred policies are prioritised.

The implementation of lactation rooms and child-friendly spaces contributes directly to the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly in advancing health and well-being (SDG 3), gender equality (SDG 5), and the protection and promotion of children’s rights. Through initiatives such as this, CIFAL Mérida reaffirms its commitment to supporting inclusive infrastructure, strengthening local capacities, and contributing to sustainable development efforts at the regional and national levels.