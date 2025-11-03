CIFAL Global Network’s Training Programme Successfully Concludes at UNITAR Headquarters

The programme also featured a special session delivered by Minister-Counsellor Ms Li Weiwei of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva, who shared valuable insights on China’s multilateral diplomacy and cooperation within the UN system.

Among the high-level participants were Mr Xiao Lin, Director-General of the Development and Reform Commission of Pudong New Area District, Shanghai, along with other senior officials and experts committed to strengthening Shanghai’s position as a global innovation hub.

The closing and graduation ceremony, held on 30 October 2025, was jointly conducted by Minister-Counsellor Ms Li Weiwei and Mr Alex Mejia, with the participation of other UNITAR senior managers. Certificates of Participation were awarded to those who successfully completed the programme, in recognition of their commitment to promoting science, technology, and sustainable development.

This initiative reaffirms UNITAR’s and CIFAL Shanghai’s joint commitment to strengthening international cooperation, innovation, and knowledge-sharing for sustainable development, in alignment with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.