MDC St. Louis Regional Office in St. Charles to close Nov. 4 to repair water line

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is closing its St. Louis Regional Office located on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles Tuesday, Nov. 4 to make repairs to a water main line leak.

The remainder of the conservation area is open for normal visitation hours and phone calls to the regional office will continued to be answered.

MDC anticipates reopening the St. Louis Regional Office on Wednesday. 5, pending successful repair.

The office’s normal operating hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Busch Conservation Area is open daily from 4 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The MDC St. Louis Regional Office is at 2360 Highway D.

Learn more about MDC locations and facilities, as well as latest weather closure status, at www.mdc.mo.gov.