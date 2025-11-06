Prepare for winter outdoors with four MDC programs offered in Sullivan Nov. 22

Body

SULLIVAN, MO.—Winter is no reason to stay indoors. There are plenty of activities that make worthwhile outdoor pursuits in cooler weather. It just takes the right knowledge and precautions to have a safe and enjoyable time.

To help prepare for winter, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering four free public programs in Sullivan on Saturday, Nov. 22. This includes three programs held at the Sullivan Scenic Regional Library Branch, and a hike at nearby Meramec Conservation Area. Participants can attend any one or a combination of programs. Preregistration is required for each program separately at the links provided below:

Winter Bird ID; 9 – 10:30 a.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o4C. Join MDC for an enlightening program on winter birds and birdfeeders. Discover the various visitors you’re likely to encounter during the cold months and learn about the specific feeders and seeds that attract each species. Equip yourself with knowledge to create a bird-friendly environment in your backyard this winter.

Cold Weather Hiking; 11 a.m. – noon. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o4y. First-timers, beginning hikers, or those who want to brush up on their skills can learn the basics of how to prepare for a cold weather hike. Winter hiking can be intimidating, but participants will discover ways to stay warm and stay safe. The program will include topics on clothing, equipment, suggestions on places to hike, and useful apps.

Cool Weather Forest Hike; 1 – 2:30 p.m. (Meramec Conservation Area) Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o4v . Take a relaxing 1.3-mile hike along the loop trail at Meramec Conservation Area. Overlook the Meramec River and learn about different plants and birds along the way. Participants should dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear.

Introduction to Knot Tying; 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o4t . Can’t tie a knot so you tie a lot? This course is designed to show you how to tie the 10 most basic knots for the outdoors. Participants will learn about each knot and see how they can be used in the field. There will also be chances for hands-on practice.



The Sullivan Branch of the Scenic Regional Library is located at 525 Cumberland Way in Sullivan. To reach Meramec Conservation Area from the I-44 exit at Sullivan, take Highway 185 south five miles to the area sign. The area is on the north side of Highway 185.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.