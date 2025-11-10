Compassion Behavioral Health Now In-Network with Optum, Expanding Access to Full Continuum of Behavioral Health Services

Compassion Behavioral Health Residential Treatment Facility in Hollywood, Florida

CBH partners with Optum to expand access to comprehensive, evidence-based mental health and addiction treatment services across Florida

We are thrilled to partner with Optum to make our services more accessible to the communities we serve” — Ryan Needle, CEO of Compassion Behavioral Health

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compassion Behavioral Health, a leading provider of comprehensive mental health and substance use treatment services, is proud to announce that it is now officially in-network with Optum, a part of UnitedHealth Group, one of the nation’s largest healthcare insurers.

This new partnership expands access to high-quality, evidence-based behavioral healthcare for Optum members, allowing individuals and families to receive affordable treatment across all levels of care offered at Compassion Behavioral Health, including:

-Medical Detoxification

-Residential Treatment

-Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP)

-Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)

-Outpatient Services

In addition to the full continuum of care, Compassion Behavioral Health offers a blend of time-tested and cutting-edge treatment options. Alongside trusted therapy modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), the center provides a wide range of innovative clinical and medical services, including Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and Spravato® (esketamine) for individuals struggling with treatment-resistant depression. These evidence-based therapies reflect the organization’s commitment to providing comprehensive, individualized care that supports long-term recovery and emotional wellness.

“We are thrilled to partner with Optum to make our services more accessible to the communities we serve,” said Ryan Needle, CEO of Compassion Behavioral Health. “This agreement reinforces our mission to provide compassionate, client-centered care without barriers, and helps ensure that more individuals can begin their healing journey with confidence and support.”

With locations across Florida and a growing national presence, Compassion Behavioral Health is known for its personalized, intimate care and integrated treatment model that supports individuals facing mental health challenges, substance use disorders, and co-occurring conditions.

By joining the Optum network, Compassion Behavioral Health continues its commitment to reducing financial burdens for clients while maintaining the highest standards of clinical care and long-term recovery support.

About Compassion Behavioral Health

Compassion Behavioral Health is a nationally recognized treatment center based in South Florida, specializing in dual-diagnosis care for individuals facing mental health, addiction, and co-occurring disorders. The facility provides personalized, evidence-based treatment through a holistic blend of traditional and innovative therapies. Its mission is to deliver compassionate, individualized treatment that empowers each client to achieve lasting recovery and emotional well-being.

For more information about Compassion Behavioral Health’s programs, please visit www.compassionbehavioralhealth.com or call (844) 606-2212.

Discover Compassion Behavioral Health Residential Facility in Hollywood, Florida

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.