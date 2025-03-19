Compassion Behavioral Health partners with PsychArmor to strengthen their commitment to serving the Veteran community

Compassion Behavioral Health Residential Treatment Facility in Hollywood, Florida

Compassion Behavioral Health Earns Veteran Ready Certification Through Partnership with PsychArmor, reinforcing its commitment to expert care for Veterans.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compassion Behavioral Health (CBH), a leading provider of comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment, has partnered with PsychArmor, the leader in military culture training, to achieve Veteran Ready Certification. By taking this step to provide enhanced training for its team, CBH is reinforcing its commitment to offering a deeper connection and better support for military service members, Veterans, and their families as a participating partner in the VA Community Care Network.

"We value our healthcare partners who are actively working to enhance healthcare competence through education and training. Cultural awareness training for providers assists in reducing or eliminating barriers to care,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor.

At Compassion Behavioral Health, we recognize that the experiences of military personnel and their families are unique. Our specialized Veteran program is designed to address the specific challenges, strengths, and needs of Veterans while ensuring the delivery of evidence-based therapeutic interventions. By obtaining the Veteran Ready Certification, CBH is dedicated to creating a supportive, informed, and culturally competent environment where Veterans can receive the highest level of care.

"Providing high-quality, trauma-informed care for Veterans is at the core of our mission," said Ryan Needle, CEO of Compassion Behavioral Health. "Through this partnership with PsychArmor, our team is better equipped to understand the military community's unique experiences and provide the specialized support they deserve."

As a nationally recognized nonprofit leader and preferred training provider for military cultural awareness, PsychArmor serves members of the military-connected community and anyone looking to engage with them more effectively. Their team of clinical psychologists and social workers, all deeply rooted in military culture, develop comprehensive training programs, including online courses, curricula, podcasts, webinars, live speaking engagements, and social media content.

About Compassion Behavioral Health

Compassion Behavioral Health (CBH) is a premier mental health and addiction treatment provider dedicated to delivering individualized, evidence-based care. With a commitment to excellence, CBH offers specialized programs that address trauma, PTSD, co-occurring disorders, and other mental health disorders ensuring that every individual receives the comprehensive support they need for long-term recovery. Through its partnership with PsychArmor, CBH continues to strengthen its dedication to serving Veterans and their families with compassion, expertise, and understanding.

About PsychArmor

PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, Veterans, and their families. For more information about PsychArmor, contact Carole Turner, Strategic Communications, PsychArmor, at cturner@psycharmor.org.

