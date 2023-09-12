CBH Now Accepting Veterans with TRICARE and Humana Military Insurance for Mental Health Treatment

Top-Rated Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Center in South Florida Compassion Behavioral Health Mayo St., Hollywood, FL Location Evidence-Based Mental Health Treatment Program for Veterans at CBH

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Compassion Behavioral Health, a leading provider of comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment services, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of insurance provider contracts with TRICARE and Humana Military. This significant milestone comes on the heels of Compassion Behavioral Health's successful securing of a VA insurance provider contract earlier this year.

These new contracts represent a pivotal step in Compassion Behavioral Health's commitment to expanding access to high-quality mental health and addiction treatment services for veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families. The organization's mission is to provide compassionate, evidence-based care to individuals in need, and these contracts further their ability to serve those who have served our nation.

TRICARE Insurance Provider Contract

Compassion Behavioral Health is now an authorized TRICARE insurance provider, offering a broad range of mental health and addiction treatment services to TRICARE beneficiaries. This contract allows Compassion Behavioral Health to serve the military community, ensuring that those who have served and their families have access to the best possible care for mental health and addiction issues.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), approximately 18.3% of veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan have reported experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or major depression. The TRICARE contract will enable Compassion Behavioral Health to address the pressing mental health needs of veterans.

Humana Military Insurance Provider Contract

The newly established contract with Humana Military further strengthens Compassion Behavioral Health's commitment to offering comprehensive care options to military personnel and their loved ones. As a recognized Humana Military insurance provider, Compassion Behavioral Health is ready to provide vital mental health and addiction treatment services to Humana Military beneficiaries.

Recent data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) indicates that veterans are at a higher risk of substance use disorders compared to the general population. Approximately 20% of veterans with PTSD also struggle with substance use disorders. Compassion Behavioral Health's partnership with Humana Military aims to address this critical intersection of mental health and addiction issues.

Expanding Access to Quality Care

Compassion Behavioral Health's ongoing expansion of its insurance provider contracts aligns with its core values of empathy, integrity, and excellence in care. These partnerships with TRICARE and Humana Military will enable more individuals to access evidence-based treatments, including therapy, counseling, and addiction recovery programs.

The organization is dedicated to ensuring that veterans and active-duty military members receive the support they need to address mental health and addiction challenges. By working closely with insurance providers like TRICARE and Humana Military, Compassion Behavioral Health aims to bridge the gap between those in need and the effective, compassionate care they deserve.

About Compassion Behavioral Health

Compassion Behavioral Health is a nationally recognized provider of mental health and addiction treatment services based in South Florida. With a team of dedicated professionals, the organization offers a wide range of evidence-based therapies and programs designed to help individuals achieve lasting recovery and emotional well-being. Compassion Behavioral Health is committed to making high-quality care accessible to all, including veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families.

For more information, please visit Compassion Behavioral Health's website or contact info@cbhrehab.com, or call (844) 606-2212.