Sleep in Heavenly Peace Named 2025 Angel by South Carolina Secretary of State

SHP representatives accept the Angels Award. L-R: Chapter President Kaitlyn Turner, SC-Westminster; Chapter President Jasmine Singh, SC-Sumter; Senior Director of Chapter Operations Scott Miller; Secretary of State Mark Hammond; Build Manager Jaspal Singh, SC-Sumter.

National Nonprofit Recognized for Exceptional Stewardship and Community Impact in Ending Child Bedlessness

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, has been named one of ten recipients of the prestigious 2025 Angels Award by South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond. The recognition honors charities that have significantly impacted communities in South Carolina and demonstrated exceptional stewardship of charitable resources.SHP was recognized for dedicating 95.1% of its total expenditures to charitable programs, far exceeding the Better Business Bureau's recommendation that donors give to charities spending at least 65% of total expenses on charitable programs."Since 1998, the recognition of 'Angel' charities has been a holiday tradition in South Carolina," said Secretary Hammond. "The contributions of nonprofits to the well-being of our communities cannot be overstated, and I always enjoy this opportunity to highlight those organizations that have given so much to our great state."Scott Miller, senior director of Chapter Operations for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, accepted the award on behalf of the organization at a ceremony held Wednesday, November 19, at the Edgar Brown Building on the Capitol Complex in Columbia. "It's humbling and gratifying to accept this award on behalf of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and all of the volunteers who make our mission possible," said Miller. "We are honored to be recognized alongside nine other exceptional charities serving South Carolina communities.”Sleep in Heavenly Peace currently operates five active chapters across South Carolina: Charleston, Duncan, Easley, Sumter, and Westminster. Collectively, these chapters have built 1,392 beds, delivered 2,088 beds, and served 1,145 families throughout the state, ensuring that children who once slept on floors, couches, or shared beds now have a safe, comfortable bed of their own.SHP Executive Director and CEO Jordan Allen said "This recognition reflects the incredible dedication of our South Carolina chapters, the hard work of our accounting and finance teams, and the commitment of our entire organization to ensuring that every dollar donated directly supports our mission.”Sleep in Heavenly Peace has grown into an international movement with 370 active chapters. In 2024 alone, SHP built and delivered over 75,000 beds, getting children from over 19,000 families off the floor and into their own beds—many for the first time in their lives.The Angels Award selection process includes a review of financial reports submitted annually to the Secretary of State's Office, as well as nominations from the public. To be selected as an Angel, charities must devote 80% or more of total expenditures to charitable programs; have been in existence for three or more years; make good use of volunteer services; not rely heavily on government grants; have a significant presence in South Carolina; and be in compliance with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act."The charities recognized today are truly exceptional," said Secretary Hammond. "We recognize each charity as an Angel only once in order to recognize as many deserving organizations as possible in future years. I hope this recognition inspires everyone to be generous not only during the holidays, but throughout the year."For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace or to find a chapter near you, visit shpbeds.org AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With thousands of children sleeping on floors, couches, or inadequate sleeping arrangements, we provide beds—a basic need that supports every child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.

From Build to Delivery

