Anura Renews SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Anura maintains SOC 2 compliance

Anura Renews Their SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Security and Data Integrity

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anura , a leading ad fraud solution , recently renewed their SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. This certification reinforces Anura’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and data integrity for its clients.SOC 2 Type 2 compliance validates that Anura’s systems and processes are designed to effectively safeguard sensitive data over an extended period, providing clients with confidence that their information is protected according to stringent industry standards.“Holding a SOC 2 Type 2 compliance reflects our ongoing commitment to security, transparency, and trust,” said Rich Kahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Anura. “Our clients rely on Anura not only to protect their ad spend from fraud but also to ensure their data is handled with the highest standards of security.”With SOC 2 Type 2 certification, Anura continues to demonstrate verified security and confidentiality by maintaining robust policies and controls to protect client data over time. The independent audit provides transparency and trust, validating adherence to strict standards and giving clients confidence that their information is secure. By achieving this certification, Anura enables clients to scale their operations knowing their campaigns are monitored by a platform that prioritizes both fraud protection and data integrity.About AnuraAnura is a leading ad fraud solution dedicated to eliminating bots , malware, and human fraud without blocking legitimate visitors. Built on over 20 years of data, Anura delivers unmatched accuracy, actionable analytics, and flexible integrations, all backed by its industry-first 99.999% Accuracy Guarantee. Anura is TAG Certified Against Fraud and SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, helping clients protect their ad spend and maximize real ROI. For more information, visit anura.io.

