Email Agency Prevented $143,000 in Invalid Traffic in Just One Month with Anura

Email Agency prevents $143,000 in loss with Anura's ad fraud solution.

Email Agency successfully prevented $143,000 in fraudulent traffic liability in just one month by leveraging Anura’s advanced fraud detection technology.

Anura’s API integration with our proprietary software, allows seamless import of Anura’s results into data sets and provides clients with real-time, campaign-specific results filtered by any segment.” — Shane Bader, Vice President of Digital Strategy at Email Agency

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Email Agency , a digital marketing firm specializing in compliant claimant acquisition for law firms, successfully prevented $143,000 in invalid traffic in just one month by leveraging Anura ’s advanced fraud detection technology. The company integrated Anura’s solution into its proprietary Law Logic platform, ensuring only clean, verified traffic reached clients.When Email Agency expanded into new verticals such as auto insurance, the company faced heightened risks from working with unfamiliar affiliates and media buyers. Even small amounts of fraudulent traffic could compromise compliance, erode client trust, and threaten profitability. To maintain its reputation while scaling, Email Agency needed a real-time, reliable fraud detection partner.Anura’s ad fraud solution provided exactly that. By integrating Anura Script directly into campaigns and platforms, Email Agency gained full visibility into traffic quality. In its first month, Anura uncovered a large-scale spoofing effort that would have cost Email Agency $143,000 in fraudulent traffic liability.“The most valuable feature has been Anura’s API integration with our proprietary software, allowing seamless import of Anura’s results into data sets and providing clients with real-time, campaign-specific results filtered by any segment,” said Shane Bader, Vice President of Digital Strategy at Email Agency.With Anura in place, Email Agency can confidently onboard new affiliates, expand into new verticals, and protect the strict compliance standards its clients rely on. Fraudulent traffic is eliminated before it can impact reporting or relationships, safeguarding both brand and profitability.About AnuraAnura is a leading ad fraud solution dedicated to eliminating bots, malware, and human fraud without blocking legitimate visitors. Built on over 20 years of data, Anura delivers unmatched accuracy, actionable analytics, and flexible integrations, all backed by its industry-first 99.999% Accuracy Guarantee. Anura is TAG Certified Against Fraud and committed to helping clients protect their ad spend and maximize real ROI. For more information, visit anura.io.About Email AgencyEmail Agency is a digital marketing firm specializing in compliant claimant acquisition for law firms. With its proprietary Law Logic software, Email Agency ensures only the highest quality and compliant traffic reaches clients. By combining advanced intake services with cutting-edge fraud prevention, the company empowers law firms and insurance providers to scale confidently without compromising compliance or trust.

