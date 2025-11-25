Anura Makes Philly100 List as Fastest Growing Company in the Region

Anura named to Philladelphia 100 list for fourth year in a row.

Anura, a leading ad fraud solution, makes the Philadelphia100® list for the fourth year as one of the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the region.

This honor reflects our sustained momentum and our unwavering dedication to protecting digital advertising. This year alone, we’ve helped brands prevent billions in losses tied to fraudulent traffic.” — Rich Kahn, CEO and co-founder of Anura Solutions LLC

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anura Solutions LLC, a leading ad fraud solution, has once again earned a spot on the Philadelphia100list, marking the company’s fourth consecutive year of being recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the Philadelphia region. The list was announced on November 13, 2025, and Anura holds #20 on the list.The Philadelphia100program is widely regarded for its rigorous, data-driven evaluation process, making placement on the list a notable achievement for companies demonstrating exceptional growth, performance, and integrity.“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized for the fourth year in a row,” said Rich Kahn, CEO and co-founder of Anura Solutions LLC. “This honor reflects our sustained momentum and our unwavering dedication to protecting digital advertising. This year alone, we’ve helped brands prevent billions in losses tied to fraudulent traffic, proof that the need for accuracy and transparency in digital advertising has never been greater.”Anura Solutions delivers an advanced ad fraud detection solution built to improve digital advertising performance by identifying and blocking fraudulent traffic in real time. Backed by nearly two decades of data intelligence, Anura can accurately identify the source of fraudulent activity, helping advertisers recapture wasted budget and strengthen ROI. The platform offers full transparency through granular reporting and is engineered to deliver unmatched accuracy, eliminating false positives and flagging only confirmed fraud.As Anura continues its growth trajectory, the company remains committed to its mission: protecting advertisers from digital fraud and empowering organizations to achieve stronger, more trustworthy marketing outcomes.About AnuraAnura is a leading ad fraud solution dedicated to eliminating bots, malware, and human fraud without blocking legitimate visitors. Anura delivers unmatched accuracy, actionable analytics, and flexible integrations, all backed by its industry-first 99.999% Accuracy Guarantee . Anura is TAG Certified Against Fraud and SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, helping clients protect their ad spend and maximize real ROI. For more information, visit anura.io.

