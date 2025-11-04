Lovell Government Services Recognized as 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lovell Government Services (Lovell), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”Lovell Government Services partners with manufacturers to streamline access to life-saving technologies for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), Indian Health Service (IHS), and other federal healthcare systems. The company’s mission is to make government procurement faster, easier, and more transparent—helping suppliers succeed in serving those who serve our nation.“We’re honored to be recognized by Inc. once again,” said Chris Lovell, CEO and founder of Lovell Government Services. “This recognition from Inc. validates the trust our suppliers place in us and our shared commitment to supporting veterans and the healthcare professionals who care for them.”In the past year, Lovell expanded its supplier network, earned NABP accreditation for pharmaceutical distribution, and secured multiple new federal contracts, including a Hospital ECAT contract. These accomplishments underscore Lovell’s dedication to ethical partnerships, operational excellence, and mission-driven growth.This marks Lovell’s first appearance on the Inc. Power Partner Awards list and follows its four-time recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies and multiple honors on the Vet100 list of top veteran-owned businesses.For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutiecal companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com About Inc. Business MediaInc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

