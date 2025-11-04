Rallyday Partners Advances Padraic McConville to Partner, Reinforcing Its ‘By Founders, For Founders’ Mission

Padraic McConville, Partner, Rallyday Partners

Rallyday Partners Elevates Padraic McConville to Partner as it continues to build for the future.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rallyday Partners LLC (“Rallyday”), a Denver-based private equity firm, is excited to announce the promotion of Padraic McConville to Partner. Padraic has played a pivotal role in the firm’s growth as Managing Director, leading Rallyday’s investment team and championing best practices in sourcing, execution, and portfolio management.McConville, a native of Rochester, NY, has approximately 20 years of experience in private equity and executive management. Prior to Rallyday, he started an independent sponsor, The Parkpoint Company, that ultimately merged into Rallyday in 2022.“It’s a great privilege to be given this opportunity at Rallyday,” said Padraic. “Rallyday has always set out to create a unique culture in private equity and to build a product that will help leadership teams and their companies grow – I’m grateful to play a part in delivering on that vision.”Padraic’s promotion reinforces Rallyday’s commitment to its ‘by founders, for founders’ approach and marks the next chapter in the firm’s vision to build a franchise in the lower middle market. His experience – both as an investor and an operator – aligns perfectly with Rallyday’s mission to build legendary companies.“We’re honored to celebrate Padraic’s contributions to this inspired organization,” said Ryan Heckman, Rallyday Co-founder and CEO. “We are grateful for Padraic’s love of this work and natural-born leadership skills as we continue to build for the future.”In his new role as Partner, Padraic will continue leading the investment team, supporting founders and their executive teams, and strengthening Rallyday’s unique culture built by founders for founders. Padraic will also join Co-founders and Managing Partners Nancy Phillips, Mark Hopkins, Frank Corvino and Ryan Heckman in the firm’s executive committee, where he will contribute to the firm’s strategic leadership.To learn more about Padraic’s background, visit his team profile here About Rallyday PartnersRallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm that was built by successful entrepreneurs to provide a better way of serving and partnering with emerging companies and their leaders. Rallyday’s purpose is to empower leaders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most amount of people, and share in the experience of a lifetime. Drawing upon its four sources of capital – creative, financial, experiential, and human capital – the firm’s ‘by founders for founders’ strategy provides an alternative to traditional private equity for those that want to go even further, elevate entire industries, and have an experience of a lifetime together. More information regarding Rallyday is available at www.rallydaypartners.com

