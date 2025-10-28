Rallyday Partners’ Named to Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors List

The annual distinction highlights private equity firms with a focus on serving founders and their companies with exemplary partnership

Being founder-friendly isn’t a tagline—it’s our DNA.” — Ryan Heckman, Co-Founder & CEO at Rallyday Partners

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rallyday Partners is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity firms, venture capital firms, and lenders with a track record of backing founder-led companies. This year’s list recognizes Rallyday Partners among 248 firms.The prestigious list celebrates the investors that believe in supporting founder-led businesses and helping them thrive both personally and professionally. All companies on the list have successful track records of collaboration service to their portfolio companies.“Raising capital is no small feat for today’s entrepreneurs. That’s why discovering investors who offer more than just financial backing—those who bring mentorship, resources, and a true spirit of partnership to your growth journey—is both rare and invaluable,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors are collaborators and dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed.”For the third consecutive year, Rallyday Partners has been recognized for its commitment to helping founders scale—anchored in its belief that being founder-friendly means investing in people and culture to drive value creation for all stakeholders.“Being founder-friendly isn’t a tagline—it’s our DNA,” said Ryan Heckman , Co-Founder and CEO at Rallyday Partners. “Every investment we make starts with the founder’s dreams. As former founders and CEO’s, the senior team at Rallyday has walked in the shoes of our portfolio company leaders and are devoted to helping them turn their dreams into an even better reality.”Over the past year, Rallyday has welcomed Insero, Nimble Gravity, and Elder Care Homecare to its growing family of purpose-driven businesses—each led by visionary founders committed to scaling with both heart and discipline. The firm continues to invest in organizations with audacious goals, heart and leaders with aggressive humility.From the Rallyday Accelerator Program (RAP) to its people-first investment model, Rallyday remains dedicated to supporting its portfolio companies with four forms of capital: financial, experiential, human and creative capital. “We measure success by the success of our founders,” added Nancy Phillips , Co-founder and Managing Partner at Rallyday. “When founders and their teams thrive, we all thrive.”To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their companies have grown during these partnerships.For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors About Rallyday PartnersRallyday Partnersis a Denver-based private equity firm that was built by successful entrepreneurs to provide a better way of serving the aspirations of emerging companies and their leaders. Rallyday’s purpose is to empower leaders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most people, and share in the experience of a lifetime. Drawing upon its four sources of capital – creative, financial, experiential, and human capital – the firm’s ‘by founders for founders’ approach provides an alternative to traditional private equity. More information regarding Rallyday Partnersis available at https://rallydaypartners.com/ About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com . Inc. is paid a nominal fee by applicants to cover a portion of operational costs.

