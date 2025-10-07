Kicksaw Acquires Northbound, a Leading CLM Partner, to Deliver Seamless Contract Automation for Clients

Kicksaw acquired Northbound to expand its CLM expertise, adding certified specialists and helping customers accelerate & automate the quote-to-cash process.

Organizations want contracting as automated as the rest of their revenue operations. By welcoming Northbound’s experts, we give customers a seamless path to faster, more secure contract management.” — Kenny Goldman, CEO of Kicksaw

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kicksaw , a Salesforce consulting and revenue-operations firm, today announced the acquisition of Northbound , a top-ranked Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) partner. The deal adds 10+ CLM certified specialists and immediately expands Kicksaw’s ability to help customers automate and simplify every step of the quote-to-cash process.What This Means for Customers:1. One partner, end-to-end: Clients can manage Salesforce and CLM projects through a single provider, eliminating hand-offs and reducing project risk.2. Faster, more compliant contracting: Integrated Salesforce + CLM expertise shortens deal cycles and strengthens governance for legal, finance, and procurement teams.3. Broader expertise and support: A combined team of architects, engagement managers, and CLM specialists brings deeper technical knowledge.“Organizations want contracting to be as automated as the rest of their revenue operations,” said Kenny Goldman, CEO of Kicksaw. “By welcoming Northbound’s experts, we give customers a seamless path to faster, more secure contract management from day one.”Chris Wierman, founder of Northbound, added, “Joining Kicksaw means our clients keep the personal service they value while gaining the scale, resources, and innovation of a larger team.”“We’re excited to support Kicksaw’s acquisition of Northbound Consulting,” said Brian Barr, Vice President of Product at Conga. “This merger unites two trusted partners with a shared commitment to impactful CLM and Document Automation implementations. For Conga customers, it means greater access to expertise and innovation across every stage of the journey.”About KicksawFounded in 2018, Kicksaw, a Rallyday Partners portfolio company, is a Salesforce-focused professional-services firm helping companies accelerate revenue operations through technology, data, and process excellence. With 70+ consultants across the U.S. and Canada, Kicksaw delivers strategy, implementation, and managed services across Salesforce clouds and adjacent platforms. Learn more at www.kicksaw.com About NorthboundNorthbound is a top consulting partner, known for delivering seamless quote-to-cash automation. Its team of certified specialists supports enterprises across industries to simplify and accelerate complex contracting. Learn more at www.noboconsulting.com About Rallyday PartnersRallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm that was built by successful entrepreneurs to provide a better way of serving and partnering with emerging companies and their leaders. Rallyday’s purpose is to empower leaders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most amount of people, and share in the experience of a lifetime. Drawing upon its four sources of capital – creative, financial, experiential, and human capital – the firm’s ‘by founders for founders’ strategy provides an alternative to traditional private equity for those that want to go even further, elevate entire industries, and have an experience of a lifetime together. More information regarding Rallyday is available at www.rallydaypartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.