Bainbridge, GA (November 3, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged David Clayton Kelly, age 42, of Bainbridge, GA, with two counts of Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, and Aggravated Sexual Battery.

The Bainbridge Public Safety Department requested the GBI to assist in a child molestation investigation involving a teenage victim on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The alleged offenses occurred between March 2024 and October 2025 in Decatur County, Georgia. During the investigation, investigators determined that Kelly knew the victim. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office also assisted GBI and Bainbridge Public Safety with Kelly’s arrest.

Kelly was arrested on October 29, 2025, and booked into the Decatur County Jail.

This case is active and ongoing. Once complete, it will be turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville, GA, at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.