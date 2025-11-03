Greenville, Meriwether County, GA (November 3, 2025)- The GBI, in conjunction with the Meriwether County Sheriff’s office, has arrested and charged Mark Anthony Thompson, age 69, of Luthersville, GA, with two counts of Child Molestation.

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office requested GBI assistance with a child molestation case involving a firefighter with the Meriwether County Fire Department.

At the time of the investigation, Thompson was an active firefighter with the Meriwether County Fire Department but was subsequently terminated following the department's notification of the ongoing criminal investigation. The Meriwether County Fire Department has been cooperative with the investigation.

Thompson was arrested on Friday, October 31, 2025, and booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888 or the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 672-4489. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.