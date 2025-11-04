Moultrie, GA (November 3, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Lee Roy Baillargeon, age 33, of Moultrie, GA, with three counts of Child Molestation and one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit Rape.

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in a child molestation investigation on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The alleged offenses occurred between March 2025 and August 2025, in Colquitt County, Georgia. During the investigation, investigators determined that Baillargeon knew the victim.

Baillargeon was arrested on November 3, 2025, and booked into the Colquitt County Jail.

This case is active and ongoing. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville, GA, at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.