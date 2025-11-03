The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority Wants "Do It Yourself" Investors to Make Informed Investment Decisions

CANADA, November 3 - Released on November 3, 2025

November is Financial Literacy Month, and the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is releasing an informative advertising campaign for do it yourself (DIY) investors.

Financial Literacy Month takes place every November with the goal of helping Canadians strengthen their financial knowledge and skills to improve their financial wellbeing. The FCAA's province-wide campaign warns DIY investors of scams and misleading investment information on social media and encourages them to make informed investment decisions.

Do it yourself investing, also known as DIY investing is when an investor makes their own investment decisions without receiving advice from a full-service registered advisor. A DIY investor will often discount brokerages and digital trading platforms, to make their investments. This can offer lower fees than a traditional investment approach, but investors are also completely responsible for all their investment decisions, successes and losses.

"DIY investors should do additional research to verify the investment opportunities you see on social media," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "Investors should always check registration before investing and never invest through a dealer who is not registered."

Along with the advertising campaign this month, the FCAA is launching new social media accounts to help share valuable financial information to protect and educate Saskatchewan investors and consumers. During Financial Literacy Month, they will be posting DIY investing and financial literacy information.

Learn more about DIY investing and investment best practices at safeguardyoursavings.ca.

