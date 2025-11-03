Premier Announces the Recipients of the 2025 Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service

CANADA, November 3 - Released on November 3, 2025

Today, Premier Scott Moe announced the recipients of the 2025 Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service. This year's honourees include two emerging leaders, two individuals and four teams from across the public service.

"It is a privilege to celebrate the dedication and achievement of this outstanding group of provincial government public servants," Moe said. "These award recipients exemplify excellence, consistently going the extra mile to improve the lives of people across our province and strengthen our communities."

This award is given to public servants who embody the Government of Saskatchewan values of serving citizens, respect and integrity, excellence and innovation and working as one team. The 2025 recipients are:

Kawthar Alkhateeb, SaskBuilds and Procurement;

Jasmin Carlton, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency;

Steven Balzer, Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation;

Brooke Wilson, SaskBuilds and Procurement;

PISEW T1 Incident Command Team, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency;

2025 Highways Fire Response Team, Ministry of Highways;

Descharme Lake Microgrid Team, SaskPower; and

Domestic Violence Death Review Project Team, Ministry of Justice and Attorney General.

The Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service has been recognizing exceptional work since 2003.

The recipients will receive their award at an event held this evening in Regina.

For more information about the Premier's Award for Excellence in Public Service, visit: saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

