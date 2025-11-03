Saskatchewan Increases Post-Secondary Funding in New Agreement

CANADA, November 3 - Released on November 3, 2025

Saskatchewan's post-secondary institutions will receive approximately $250 million in additional operating funding over the next four years through a new multi-year funding agreement with the Government of Saskatchewan.

The agreement delivers funding certainty through annual operating funding increases, supports student affordability by further limiting tuition increases and streamlines accountability reporting requirements.

"This commitment affirms our government's belief in the transformative role post-secondary education plays in shaping Saskatchewan's future," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "By delivering predictable funding increases, we are ensuring that institutions can continue providing high-quality education that equips students to succeed in our dynamic, evolving labour market."

As part of the new agreement, annual operating grants will be increased by three per cent each year. These increases will be applied on top of the one per cent increase provided in 2025-26, which will be made permanent. This approach supports more effective planning and resource allocation, helping institutions strengthen long-term financial sustainability, foster growth and ensure students are well supported.

The agreement also benefits students by limiting tuition increases to a range of zero to three per cent annually, a reduction from the current four per cent limit. In addition, all institutions will submit accountability reports demonstrating progress in key areas.

As part of the commitment, every publicly funded post-secondary institution will sign a joint Memorandum of Understanding with government that will come into effect on April 1, 2026 and end on March 31, 2030.

"Through this agreement, the Government of Saskatchewan has once again signalled its confidence in the University of Saskatchewan and the social and economic impact we have on our province," University of Saskatchewan President and Vice-Chancellor Peter Stoicheff said. "This level of support stands out across the country and will enable our university to continue to deliver a strong return on investment for Saskatchewan and its citizens."



"The Government of Saskatchewan has proven once again to be a supportive partner to the University of Regina and the broader post-secondary sector through the development of this multi-year funding agreement," University of Regina President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said. "That spirit of collaboration has served our students and all of us well in the past and I am confident it will serve us all well in the future as we continue to work on important educational, research, and community initiatives together."

"We welcome this four-year funding agreement, which brings much-needed financial predictability and stability during a turbulent time for post-secondary institutions," Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "As we continue to face challenges and adjust to the changes in the International Student landscape, we appreciate the Government of Saskatchewan's forward-thinking approach. This support allows us to better plan for the future needs of our students and communities. It will enable Sask Polytech to continue to lead the rise of polytechnic education."

"On behalf of Saskatchewan's regional colleges, we are grateful for the stability provided by the Province's new multi-year funding agreement," North West College President and CEO, Chair, Regional College CEO Council Dr. Eli Ahlquist said. "This commitment is a strong signal that underscores the critical role that post-secondary education plays in today's economic reality. The predictability of stable multi-year funding allows our institutions to plan strategically, strengthening our operations, and most importantly - continue delivering high-quality education and training tailored to the unique needs of learners in communities across Saskatchewan."

"For nearly 50 years, SIIT has been supporting Indigenous learners across the province, delivering programs that respond to the needs of communities," Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies President and CEO Riel Bellgarde said. "This renewed multi-year funding agreement allows for proactive planning to meet the long-term labour market needs of communities and industry. As we mark the 10th anniversary of the TRC's Calls to Action, this is what economic reconciliation looks like - investing in Indigenous-led education that builds skills, creates opportunities, and strengthens our province."

