Losses of Public Money for 2025-26 Second Quarter

CANADA, November 4 - Released on November 3, 2025

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority (AHA), Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA), Health Shared Services Saskatchewan (3sHealth), Health Quality Council (HQC) and Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO) in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

One reportable loss was reported by SHA to the Ministry of Health in the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year (from July 1 to September 30, 2025).

An SHA employee claimed wages for work shifts and mileage that was not earned, resulting in a loss of $2,022.00.

See the attached report or visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses.

