ANDREW THE HOME BUYER SUPPORTS ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL®

Turning Home Sales into Holiday Giving

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew The Home Buyer is turning real estate into real impact this holiday season. Through its annual giving campaign, the real estate investment firm will donate $1,000 for every home purchased between Nov. 3 and Dec. 31, with a goal of raising $150,000 to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

Last year’s holiday fundraiser was one of the company’s most impactful efforts, generating more than $75,000 for St. Jude. Building on that success, Founder and CEO Andrew Draayer hopes to double the donation. Draayer owns Andrew The Home Buyer, a real estate investment firm that simplifies the cash home-selling process for homeowners in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, South Carolina and Florida. Known for his human-first approach and infectious optimism, Draayer has made charitable giving an inseparable part of his business.

“Giving back is something I deeply believe in,” said Draayer. “I’ve been blessed with opportunities and success, and I don’t take that for granted.”

The fundraiser was inspired by Bridget, a Scottsdale teenager and St. Jude cancer survivor who lost part of her leg to bone cancer at age six. After receiving treatment at St. Jude, Bridget is now a vibrant teenager who plays competitive volleyball, swims, and was invited to walk in a fashion show. She is now part of the U.S. Paralympic Development Team Program, which trains athletes for the national Paralympic volleyball team.

“When I think about the kids and families at St. Jude facing medical battles that no one should have to go through, it moves me to do what I can to help,” said Draayer, a father of three. “Bridget’s story especially reminds me why this mission matters.”

Generous donors and partners like Andrew The Home Buyer help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live. Donations also make it possible for St. Jude to give its doctors and researchers the tools and technology they need to make the next groundbreaking discovery.



About Andrew the Home Buyer:

Founded in Chandler, Ariz., Andrew The Home Buyer is a real estate investment firm specializing in fast, hassle-free home buying. With operations in five states and growing — including Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Florida and South Carolina — ATHB combines local expertise with efficient business practices to deliver reliable solutions for homeowners looking to sell.

To learn more, visit www.andrewthehomebuyer.com.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the United States, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

To learn more, visit www.stjude.org.

