Andrew The Home Buyer Expands Operations In Tampa

Tampa billboard design featuring Andrew Draayer of Andrew The Home Buyer Andrew Draayer, co-founder of Andrew The Home Buyer Andrew Draayer of Andrew The Home Buyer

Real-estate investment company ramps up billboard, TV, cable and streaming ads in Florida to keep up with continued growth

From the moment a potential customer sees a billboard to the time we close on their home, we want them to feel they had a great experience.” — Andrew Draayer

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona-based real-estate investment firm Andrew The Home Buyer is setting its sights on Tampa, Fla., with an aggressive new campaign to penetrate the regional housing market and raise brand awareness.

Following rapid growth in Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Tucson and Charleston, the company is now investing heavily in Tampa after a successful eight-month trial run in the city.

The rollout includes 12 new billboards, an 80% increase in ad spending, and expansion of current advertising verticals from four major TV networks to all seven, plus new placements on cable and streaming platforms.

“We’ve done this before, and we’ve done it successfully,” said Andrew Draayer, founder and owner of Andrew The Home Buyer. “When we target a market, we commit. Tampa is booming with opportunity, and we’re here to become a household name.”

Andrew The Home Buyer specializes in buying single-family homes for cash, offering sellers fast, hassle-free transactions, with no fees, commissions or agents.

With home sales in Tampa slowing and inventory increasing — average days on market are up 25.8% from last year, while listings are up 30% — selling to Andrew the Home Buyer offers homeowners the certainty of a good deal and the peace of mind of a quick sale. The company even lets customers stay in their homes for several weeks after closing.

Draayer noted that the Tampa expansion is part of a broader push across Florida, which continues to be a high-demand state for housing. Dipping their toes into the Tampa real-estate waters has already shown promising results, making a full expansion into the city a natural next step.

“We’re not just placing ads, we’re building long-term customer relationships,” Draayer said. “From the moment a potential customer sees a billboard to the time we close on their home, we want them to feel they had a great experience.”

Andrew The Home Buyer’s business model relies heavily on local expertise and a lean, disciplined approach to growth — a sharp contrast to other real-estate investor companies that have struggled in fluctuating housing markets.

“Too many of our competitors tried to scale like tech companies, then collapsed when the market changed,” Draayer said. “We’re growing intelligently and strategically. Tampa fits our long-term vision perfectly.”

For more information, visit www.andrewthehomebuyer.com.

About Andrew The Home Buyer:

Founded in Chandler, Ariz., Andrew The Home Buyer is a real estate investment firm specializing in fast, hassle-free home buying. With operations in five states and growing, ATHB combines local expertise with efficient business practices to deliver reliable solutions for homeowners looking to sell for cash.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.