Scottsdale Marketing Company Becomes First To Earn Arizona Green Business Certification

We’re honored LocalFi has been recognized for doing our part to take care of the planet. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it saves money and sets your business apart from the competition.” — LocalFi Co-Founder Kim Coates

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LocalFi: SEO Digital Marketing Agency today announced it is the first marketing firm in the state to earn an Arizona Green Business Certification, demonstrating its leadership in environmental sustainability.

“As a leading Phoenix-area SEO marketing agency dedicated to the success of other locally owned businesses, we believe deeply in making a positive impact right here at home,” LocalFi Co-Founder Isaac Navias said. “Arizona is the most beautiful state in the nation, and we all need to protect it. That means every business — including ours — pitching in to become more efficient with water, energy, transportation and waste.”

“We’re honored that LocalFi has been recognized for doing our part to take care of the planet,” LocalFi Co-Founder Kim Coates added. “We hope this achievement inspires other community-minded companies to become Arizona Green Business Certified. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it’s a great way to save money and set your business apart from the competition.”

The Arizona Green Business Certification is a rigorous certification process that recognizes businesses that follow best practices when it comes to energy consumption, water conservation, waste diversion, pollution prevention, transportation emissions and stormwater and wastewater management. Overseen by the nonprofit Local First Arizona, the certification not only ensures eco-friendly standards, but can result in monetary savings and improved customer loyalty as well.

A few of the best practices LocalFi employs to reduce its carbon footprint include:

* Prioritizing energy efficiency in employee home offices

* Minimizing single-use plastics

* Choosing natural and non-toxic products

* Sourcing from local, independently owned vendors

LocalFi created an easy-to-use “Work From Home (WFH) Sustainability Guide”, in partnership with GreenLight Solutions, to help remote work companies follow its lead. The guide provides practical tips for reducing energy consumption, decreasing waste with reusable products, supporting clean-water initiatives and making eco-conscious purchasing decisions.

In addition, LocalFi donates marketing services and a portion of its profits to support sustainability initiatives, including clean-water nonprofit Agua Viva Serves and global reforestation group One Tree Planted.

“LocalFi is a shining example of how businesses can make a big difference for a greener future,” said Nick Shivka, Local First Arizona Senior Manager of Sustainability Initiatives. “LocalFi has built a reputation not only for fueling the success of other entrepreneurs through their skillful digital marketing, but also for their commitment to environmental stewardship.”

LocalFi’s customized online marketing services are useful for all types of businesses, including:

* Eco-lodges and green hotels offering low-impact hospitality services

* Eco-tours and sustainable travel companies

* Eco-friendly laundromats that use energy-efficient, water-saving laundry machines and natural cleaning solutions

* Product-based businesses that prioritize recyclable, biodegradable or plastic-free packaging

* Environmental nonprofits working to restore and protect the natural world

* Green-focused restaurants, retailers and service providers investing in clean energy and waste reduction

“Earning an Arizona Green Business Certification isn’t a finish line, it’s a roadmap,” Navias and Coates concluded. “We’re committed to continuous improvement in our environmental journey and to driving success for other local businesses that want to make Arizona more resilient for the future.”

About LocalFi

LocalFi: SEO Digital Marketing Agency is a Scottsdale-based, locally owned firm that helps mission-driven organizations grow through proven SEO and content strategies rooted in community impact and sustainability. From optimizing clients’ Google Business Profiles to crafting compelling website content, LocalFi ensures companies’ digital presence resonates with their eco-conscious target audience and reaches new customers. The agency utilizes proven SEO strategies to help businesses rank higher on Google Maps, boost web traffic and convert that visibility into tangible impact.

