Governor Abbott Reappoints Cantrell To Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee

November 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Alicia Cantrell to the Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on August 29, 2028. The Committee reviews applications for approval and funding of family practice residency training programs and related support programs for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Alicia Cantrell of Houston is chief operating officer of the Coalition Por For Texas. She attended the University of Houston – Downtown.