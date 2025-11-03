North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) is now accepting applications for grants funded through the 2025 NC Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 – Part II for repair and reconstruction projects by volunteer organizations.

Eligible applicants are volunteer organizations that are actively involved in actual and ongoing repair and reconstruction projects for homeowners affected by Tropical Storm Helene in North Carolina.

Applications must be received by NCEM no later than the Close of Business (5PM) on December 11, 2025.

Any organization of volunteer organizations actively involved in actual and ongoing repair and reconstruction projects for homeowners in North Carolina counties within the Tropical Storm Helene Federal Disaster Declaration are eligible for this grant. Ongoing and proposed Tropical Storm Helene homeowner repairs and reconstruction project work are eligible.

Initial funding for this notice is anticipated to be $16 million. There is no maximum grant request limit, funding will be allocated to maximize the potential capacity needed.

Projects can be 100% funded with no local cost share and are paid on a reimbursement basis. However, grant administration costs are not eligible.

The application deadline is December 11, 2025. For more information on how to apply, key target dates, and other information, visit Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO): Volunteer Organizations Active in Rebuilds Disaster Grant Program Award Two 2025 | NC DPS

