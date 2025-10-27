Submit Release
Media Advisory: 2025 NC Violence Prevention Conference: Investing in Prevention, Transforming Community Safety

The second annual North Carolina Violence Prevention Conference will take place on Oct. 27-28 in Raleigh, bringing together individuals and organizations from across North Carolina to create a platform for sharing expertise, forging partnerships and exploring strategies for creating safer communities. This year's theme is "Investing in Prevention, Transforming Community Safety."   

WHEN: The Office of Violence Prevention Director, Siarra Scott, will be available to speak to the media TODAY, Monday, Oct. 27, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 

WHERE: Hilton Raleigh North Hills, 3415 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 

Those planning to cover the event need to check in at the registration desk upon arrival to receive a media lanyard.

 

