Ocean State Pops Orchestra Announces Free 2025 Holiday Concert Series

Ocean State Pops Orchestra - 2025 Holiday Pops Concert Series

A Celebration of Music, Community, and Giving

This program celebrates the full emotional spectrum of the season — moments of joy, reflection, nostalgia, and pure fun.” — Dr. Brian Cardany, Musical Director

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ocean State Pops Orchestra (OSPO) invites audiences to experience the magic of the season with two free performances filled with holiday classics, cinematic favorites, and symphonic sparkle. Under the baton of Dr. Brian Cardany, OSPO’s annual Holiday Concert Series has become a cherished Rhode Island tradition — blending world-class musicianship with the warmth and joy that only live music can bring.A Musical Journey Through the SeasonThis year’s program promises to take audiences on a journey through the heart of the holidays — from the jubilant fanfares of A Christmas Festival and From the Realms of Glory! to the tender beauty of Fantasia on Christmas Carols and Wexford Carol. The orchestra will also perform favorites such as Sleigh Ride, Carol of the Bells, and O Holy Night, alongside lighter fare like Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree and Festive Sounds of Hanukkah.“Each year, we aim to create an experience that’s both comforting and inspiring,” said Dr. Brian Cardany, Musical Director of the Ocean State Pops Orchestra. “This program celebrates the full emotional spectrum of the season — moments of joy, reflection, nostalgia, and pure fun.”Concert 1 — Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 7:00 PMThe first performance of the Ocean State Pops Orchestra’s Holiday Concert Series will take place on Wednesday, December 10, at 7:00 PM at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Knight Campus in Warwick. Doors open at 6:00 PM. This concert offers a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere where audiences can enjoy the orchestra up close in an intimate community setting. It’s the perfect way to begin the holiday season surrounded by joyful music, familiar faces, and festive spirit.👉 Get Your FREE Tickets or share the event: Ocean State Pops - Holiday Pops at CCRI Concert 2 — Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 7:00 PMThe second performance will be held on Wednesday, December 17, at 7:00 PM at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston, with doors opening at 6:00 PM. This historic venue provides a grand, elegant backdrop for OSPO’s lush orchestral sound and has long been a favorite among concertgoers for its warmth and acoustics. The evening promises a dazzling musical celebration of the season in one of Rhode Island’s most beloved performance spaces.👉 Get Your FREE Tickets or share the event: Ocean State Pops - Holiday Pops at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet Music With a MissionThough admission is free, these concerts play a vital role in supporting OSPO’s broader mission of giving back to the community. Donations and sponsorships collected during the performances help offset production costs and fund music education initiatives, student scholarships, and youth outreach programs across Rhode Island.“Our concerts are about more than just great music,” said Tim Hebert, President of the Ocean State Pops Orchestra. “They’re about investing in the next generation of artists and ensuring that music remains a living, breathing part of our community for years to come.”Events SummaryAdmission: FREE and open to the publicDoors open: 6:00 PMConcerts begin at: 7:00 PMInformation: OceanStatePops.org | info@oceanstatepops.orgAbout the Ocean State Pops OrchestraFounded in 1992, the Ocean State Pops Orchestra has become one of Rhode Island’s leading musical ensembles, known for its vibrant blend of symphonic tradition and popular appeal. OSPO presents performances throughout the year — from patriotic summer celebrations to beloved holiday programs — while championing the next generation of musicians through scholarships, education, and community engagement.Press Contact:Garry FoisyCommunications & Marketing, Ocean State Pops Orchestrainfo@oceanstatepops.orgA Season to Celebrate. A Symphony to Remember.Join the Ocean State Pops Orchestra this December as music, community, and the spirit of giving come together in perfect harmony.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.