Dirigo’s New 'Gearing Up' Workshop Aims to Close Leadership Gap — First Session September 30, 2025

Dirigo - Gearing Up - Professional Development Workshop

An Affordable, High-Impact Leadership Workshop Built for Everyone

We believe leadership isn’t something given — it’s something you claim, said Tim Hebert, Founder & CEO of Dirigo.” — Tim Hebert

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 77% of organizations reporting a leadership gap, Dirigo is stepping in with a bold solution: “Gearing Up”, an affordable, high-impact leadership workshop built for everyone in the workplace — not just executives.The first session runs September 30, 2025, at the newly opened Dirigo Center in Warwick, RI. Cost: $149 per person, with early-bird and group discount rates available to make large-scale participation possible.This three-and-a-half-hour program serves as an entry point to Dirigo’s Leadership Journey Framework, which offers more than just basic skills training. Gearing Up challenges participants to rethink what leadership is — and isn’t. It pushes them to look inward, identify their vision, purpose, and values, and develop the courage to lead from within. It assumes that everyone is a “leader”, regardless of hierarchy or title.Perfect for first-time leaders, employees stepping into informal leadership roles, and those who are stars but have never attended a leadership program - this workshop will re-energizes, rejuvenates, and reinvigorates.Participants will leave with:- A new, awakened view of their leadership potential- Clarity on the difference between managing and leading- A personal set of core leadership values- A written Leadership Creed that they can carry forward- A practical decision-making tool to use in real-time challenges- A renewed sense of ownership, confidence, and alignment- A mindset shift from waiting for leadership to stepping into itUnlike traditional leadership courses that stop at theory, Gearing Up is an activation series. Every concept is brought to life through a blended mix of learning methods — from interactive discussions to real-world scenarios, hands-on exercises, and personal reflection work. Participants don’t just hear about leadership principles; they experience them in action, test them in real time, and leave with a plan to immediately apply them.“We believe leadership isn’t something given — it’s something you claim,” said Tim Hebert, Founder & CEO of Dirigo. “Gearing Up equips people to rise in the moments that matter by connecting who they are to how they lead.”Registration is now open at Gearing Up - September 30, 2025 Registration — early-bird pricing ends September 16, 2025.About DirigoDirigo is dedicated to empowering teams and inspiring change through innovative leadership and team-building programs. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for fostering collaborative environments, Dirigo helps organizations achieve their highest potential.Web: Learn more at Dirigo.com Social Media: Follow us on LinkedIn for updates and announcements: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dirigoconsulting/ Media Contact:Garry FoisyPartner and Principal Activator, DirigoEmail: gfoisy@dirigo.comDirigo | Empowering Teams. Inspiring Change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.