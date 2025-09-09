Dirigo’s Leadership Journey Framework Moves from Learning to Lasting Impact

Dirigo's Leadership Journey Framework

“Leadership isn’t taught – it’s activated. And when it is, it changes lives.”

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership programs fail to stick. Only 12% of employees apply what they learn in leadership training, and just 25% believe it improves performance. Dirigo today announced the launch of its Leadership Journey Framework, designed to close that gap by helping leaders turn new skills into lasting impact.“Most leaders leave a program with new tools in their heads, but not in their hands,” said Tim Hebert, CEO and Founder of Dirigo. “We built this framework to meet leaders where they are, help them activate what they learn, and give them the pathway to climb higher — from the seeker just starting out, to the climber shaping the future of their organization.”FOUR STAGES, REAL-WORLD ACTIVATIONAt its core, the Leadership Journey Framework is structured around four progressive stages:- The Camp – Foundation & Self-Discovery: Building self-awareness, essential skills, and leadership habits that prepare participants for the climb ahead.- The Trail – Skill-Building & Applied Practice: Applying core skills in real scenarios to build competence, confidence, and adaptability.- The Climb – Advanced Capability & Strategic Impact: Expanding leadership capacity, influence, and strategic thinking while driving measurable results.- The Summit – Legacy & Leadership Multiplication: Leading at the highest level by creating transformational change and developing future leaders.The journey follows a natural progression from Skills → Competency → Capacity → Impact, ensuring participants don’t just learn leadership but live it.NINE TRACKS, PERSONALIZED JOURNEYSTo complement the stages, Dirigo has developed nine tracks of specialized programs that focus on key areas of leadership, such as:- General Leadership- Executive Communication- Collaboration & Influence- People & Team Development- Strategic Thinking- (and more)These tracks enable participants to select the focus area that best aligns with their current strengths and aspirations. Each program is intentionally designed to meet leaders where they are and help them achieve their desired goals.This dual structure — comprising stages and tracks — makes the Leadership Journey Framework adaptable for leaders at every level, from front-line staff to senior executives, and reinforces Dirigo’s belief that everyone is a leader, regardless of title.GROUNDED IN IMMERSIVE LEARNINGThe Framework is delivered through a blend of immersive workshops, micro-learning sessions, and experiential leadership challenges. Many of these experiences take place at the newly opened Dirigo Center, a purpose-built environment designed to help leaders step out of their routines, engage deeply, and bring new skills back into their organizations.“Leadership isn’t a box to check,” Hebert added. “It’s an intentional choice, activated through practice, reflection, and application. Our framework ensures that leaders don’t just learn about leadership — they become leaders capable of creating lasting impact.”For more information on Dirigo’s Leadership Journey Framework and upcoming programs, visit www.dirigo.com About DirigoDirigo is dedicated to empowering teams and inspiring change through innovative leadership and team-building programs. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for fostering collaborative environments, Dirigo helps organizations achieve their highest potential.Web: Learn more at www.dirigo.com Social Media: Follow us on LinkedIn for updates and announcements: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dirigoconsulting/ Media Contact:Garry FoisyPartner and Principal Activator, DirigoEmail: gfoisy@dirigo.comDirigo | Empowering Teams. Inspiring Change.

