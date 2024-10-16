Dave Fabianski to Retire as Apex President & CEO

Apex Names Shawn Doherty as CEO to Succeed Fabianski Fabianski to Continue as Apex Board Member

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Companies, LLC today announced that Dave Fabianski will retire as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Nov. 4, 2024. Apex has named environmental consulting veteran and current Apex board member Shawn Doherty as CEO to succeed Fabianski, effective Nov. 4, 2024. Fabianski will continue as a member of the company’s board of directors.Fabianski has served as Apex President & CEO since 2017, leading the organization through significant growth and business transformation, including:• More than tripling the company’s top and bottom line• Expanding the team from 650 to 1,700 professionals• Establishing Apex as a national leader in Stormwater consulting with services in all fifty states• Leading the creation of a new $90 million service offering in water infrastructure, transportation, and civil engineering• Revitalizing the executive leadership team and further strengthening Apex’s highly respected culture and client delivery model• Leading successful recapitalizations in 2018 and 2023In announcing his decision, Fabianski said, “It has been my great honor to serve as CEO and lead this amazing and exceptionally talented team. Over the past seven years we have delivered tremendous growth and weathered previously unimaginable challenges, and through it all I have been continually inspired by the dedication, expertise and resilience of our team. I’m proud of what we have accomplished together and am confident that we’ve established a strong foundation for Apex’s continued growth and success under Shawn’s and the executive team’s leadership.”Shawn Doherty has been a member of the Apex board of directors since April 2023.He brings extensive industry experience, including 30 years with Environmental Resource Management (ERM), a global sustainability consultancy, during which he served in senior commercial, operations, business management, technology and growth roles.“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Shawn since he joined the Apex board, and I couldn’t be more pleased with his selection as CEO,” Fabianski said. “His extensive career in environmental consulting has given him a deep understanding of what our clients need and the value we add, and his strong focus on people and values position him well to maintain the health and vibrancy of our culture. Additionally, his time on our board has given him a familiarity with our business and our management team that will allow him to hit the ground running and continue the company’s strong trajectory of growth and value creation for our stakeholders. He has my full confidence and support, as well as the endorsement of the Apex board of directors.”Doherty said, “I am super excited to have the opportunity to lead Apex as CEO, and I am grateful to the board of directors, including Dave, for their trust and confidence. Dave is one of the strongest CEOs I have ever encountered in this industry, and his legacy of authentic leadership and impressive results set a very high standard. Looking to the future, the two biggest sustainability issues facing public and private sector organizations are carbon and water. With a great staff, strong management team, and excellent clientele, Apex is well positioned to address these and other critical environmental and engineering needs, and I look forward to leading this team and taking our market-leading position to the next level of impact and scale."About Apex Companies, LLCEstablished in 1988, Apex is a national multidisciplinary consulting and engineering services firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water, environmental, health and safety, construction management, transportation, compliance and assurance, survey, and infrastructure. Rated #12 as an ENR All-Environmental firm and #58 in the top 200 overall, the firm is known for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction. Apex operates in all fifty states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of engineers, planners, scientists, geologists, health and safety experts, ESG consultants, surveyors, and field technicians.

