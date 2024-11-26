Apex Acquires Weiler Engineering

Expands Engineering Capabilities and Amplifies Presence in Florida

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Companies, LLC (Apex) today announced the acquisition of Weiler Engineering Corporation , (Weiler Engineering), a Florida-based turnkey engineering firm who supports various municipal and private markets.Weiler Engineering is the latest team to join Apex, a national leader in water, environmental, compliance & assurance (including ESG verification & assurance), health & safety, and transportation and civil engineering services. Together, Weiler Engineering, Johnson Engineering (acquired by Apex in September 2024), Water Science Associates (acquired by Apex in early 2023), and Apex present both breadth and depth of expertise with longstanding presence in Florida, serving both the municipal and private markets.Founded in Florida over 30 years ago, Weiler Engineering employs more than 45 professionals with expertise in civil, structural, utilities, engineering design, construction, operations, management, regulatory compliance, planning, and floodplain management services. The firm serves clients in Southwest Florida and the Florida Keys. The team’s extensive local knowledge, and time-tested, proven experience in the harsh environment of Florida combined with complete civil, structural, and utilities engineering provided in-house set Weiler apart.“After 31 years of dedication and hard work, we are excited to announce our partnership with Apex, said Jeff Weiler, President of Weiler Engineering. “This acquisition marks a significant milestone for our team, who have built this company on a foundation of innovation and exceptional service. Joining forces with Apex, a leader in our industry, will enable us to enhance our offerings and reach new heights. I extend my deepest gratitude to our talented employees and loyal customers—your support has been invaluable. Together with Apex, we look forward to a future filled with promise and continued excellence."Weiler Engineering will operate as Weiler Engineering, an Apex Company, within the East Region Business Unit, which is led by Ryan Trahan, PE.“Weiler Engineering brings a top-tier team, a record of consistent growth, and an excellent reputation as a turnkey engineering firm,” said Apex CEO Shawn Doherty. “This partnership creates a unified force built on our aligned values and culture, and sets the stage for delivering superior client value and creating additional opportunities for our employees.”PSMJ Resources, Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Weiler Engineering and Farr Law Firm, P.A. acted as legal advisor.About ApexEstablished in 1988, Apex is a national multidisciplinary consulting and engineering services firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water, environmental, health and safety, construction management, transportation, compliance and assurance, and infrastructure. Rated #12 as an ENR All-Environmental firm and #58 in the top 200 overall, the firm is known for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction. Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of scientists, geologists, engineers, technicians, and information management specialists.About Weiler Engineering CorporationWeiler Engineering Corporation (Weiler Engineering) has provided full-service Civil and Structural Engineering services for over 30 years to clients throughout Southwest Florida and the Florida Keys. Our project work spans many areas of land development including Commercial, Residential, Coastal/Marine, Municipal Utilities and Stormwater Management. What sets our firm apart from others is our integrated approach to design, permitting, and construction phase services. Complete Civil and Structural Engineering provided in-house, combined with our Team’s extensive local knowledge and time-tested, proven experience in the harsh environment of South and Southwest Florida. For more information, visit https://weilerengineering.org/

