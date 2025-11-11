RESULTS Technology Receives HIRE Vets Award for the 6th Year in a Row

Recognizing Companies Who Hire Veterans

Federal Award Recognizes Employers Who Are Committed to Hiring Veterans

Our veterans bring valuable strengths such as a strong work ethic, leadership, teamwork, and exceptional problem-solving skills — all essential qualities in a small IT company.” — Patrick Murphy, President, RESULTS Technology

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RESULTS Technology Receives HIRE Vets Award for the 6th Year in a RowThe HIRE Vets Award recognizes commitment to hiring and retaining veterans.RESULTS Technology has been recognized as one of the recipients of the 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award . This award is given by the U.S. Department of Labor during an annual virtual award ceremony. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is a federal award program that recognizes employers for successfully recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. This is RESULTS Technology's 6th year receiving this award.“We are so proud to be awarded this medallion for the 6th year in a row,” said Patrick Murphy, President of RESULTS Technology. “Our veterans bring valuable strengths such as a strong work ethic, leadership, teamwork, and exceptional problem-solving skills — all essential qualities in a small IT company.”RESULTS Technology is one of over 800 companies from 49 states and the District of Columbia, awarded for its commitment to hiring veterans and ensuring they have opportunities to grow and utilize the skills they acquired through their military service. Recipients of this Award must show that they meet certain standards of veteran employment in several ways:- Meeting strict percentages for veteran hiring and retention.- Providing veterans with useful and specific resources- Planning leadership programming for veterans- Dedicating human resource efforts toward veteransAbout RESULTS TechnologyRESULTS Technology provides IT security and compliance services to community banks, credit unions and other SMBs in the financial services industry across the country. RESULTS’ team of experienced IT experts works with businesses to develop a cohesive technology support plan, specifically designed to move businesses forward.About the HIRE Vets Medallion ProgramThe HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

