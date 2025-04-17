RESULTS Technology Named to List of Top Vertical Market MSPs

RESULTS Technology has been ranked #1 for Kansas banks every year since 2015.

Recognized for Excellence in Financial Services Industry

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RESULTS Technology, a leading provider of managed IT services in the financial services sector, is proud to announce its inclusion in ChannelE2E’s 2024 list of the Top Vertical Market Managed Services Providers (MSPs) in the world. This prestigious recognition highlights RESULTS Technology’s commitment to delivering specialized IT solutions and exceptional service to its clients.“This recognition means a lot to us. We have been providing IT support to the banking industry since 1999 and to be ranked #1 in Kansas and #2 in Missouri (again!) is really validating,” said Patrick Murphy, President of RESULTS Technology. “We continue to receive awards like this because of our excellent team of professionals who are committed to accomplishing our group mission of helping people.”ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance brand and leading resource for MSPs, IT service providers, channel partners, and strategic investors, releases its Top Vertical Market MSPs list annually. The list, now in its ninth year, ranks MSPs based on annual recurring revenue (ARR) in specific industry verticals for fiscal year 2023.According to the ChannelE2E report, the top vertical market MSPs collectively generated $2.46 billion in 2023, marking an 11.1% increase from the previous year."ChannelE2E’s Top Vertical Market MSPs list shines a spotlight on those service providers that truly understand the unique challenges of their chosen industries," said Sharon Florentine, Editorial Director at ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert. "These MSPs are not only delivering vital IT and security solutions but also demonstrating how vertical market expertise can fuel sustainable growth and customer success."About RESULTS TechnologyRESULTS Technology is an award-winning provider of managed IT infrastructure, compliance & cybersecurity services to the financial services industry.RESULTS Technology is owned by the John French family. John French was the former owner of Bankline, a bank service organization that provided data processing services to the banking industry in the 1980s. Bankline is now part of FIS.RESULTS is the endorsed IT Services company of core providers Data Center, Inc (DCI), FPS GOLD, Automated Systems, Inc. (ASI), and the Community Bankers Association of Kansas.RESULTS regularly completes the SSAE18 SOC2 audit. This audit is the gold standard for the validation of a service organization’s operations and procedures.Learn more at www.resultstechnology.com About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com About ChannelE2EChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, is the leading digital destination for MSPs, IT service providers, channel partners, and strategic investors seeking to maximize business valuation, mitigate risk, and enhance security—from Entrepreneur to Exit.More information: www.channele2e.com

