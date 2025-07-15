RESULTS Technology Ranked as One of the Top Managed IT Service Providers Worldwide

RESULTS Ranks 127th out of 501 on Global List

It’s an honor to, once again, be included on this prestigious list. This year we jumped from #127 to #66 in the ranking! This shows how committed our staff is to operational excellence.” — Patrick Murphy, President, RESULTS Technology

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RESULTS Technology has been named as one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2025 Channel Partners MSP 501 rankings. The annual Channel Partners MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on a wide range of metrics including above industry average revenue growth, recurring revenue, high-margin services and innovation including monetizing AI services.For the past 18 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Partners MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. The methodology has been developed by a Who’s-Who in the managed services industry."It’s an honor to, once again, be included on this prestigious list. This year we jumped from #127 to #66 in the ranking! This shows how committed our staff is to operational excellence," said Patrick Murphy, President."The MSP 501 is more than a ranking—it's a reflection of the innovation, operational excellence, and customer-first mindset that drives the world's top managed service providers forward. Earning a place on this list signals to customers, partners, and the broader tech community that these MSPs are setting the pace for the industry and defining what success looks like in today's complex technology landscape," said Robert DeMarzo, Sr. Director of Informa Channels events and digital content.MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Partners research team and editors. Channel Partners ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency."The MSP 501 is the channel industry's unofficial GPS. Customers use it to navigate the over 300K MSP ecosystem, and vendors use it to find the right partners for their GTM strategy,” said Devan Adams, principal analyst at Canalys (now part of Omdia). “Being an MSP 501er puts your business on the map while steering new opportunities to you."This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Partners and Channel Futures websites and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept 15-17, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform neutral advice and value to small, midsized and enterprise customers. This year, the average revenue per MSP 501 is $29.4 million with an average recurring revenue of $16 million. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk and remote monitoring and management. The Channel Partners MSP 501 is responsible for keeping their global customers safe, connected and efficient.Said Kelly Danziger, Informa Channels GM: "Making the MSP 501 isn't just about performance metrics—it's about leadership, vision, and the ability to drive meaningful outcomes for customers. This recognition places these MSPs among an elite group shaping the future of technology services worldwide."The Channel Partners MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Partners research and content teams which work closely with a wide range of industry experts to ensure the most pertinent data on managed services performance is collected. Companies are asked to provide their actual calendar 2024 financials or fiscal equivalents. Data was collected online from February to May 2025. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors. The data collected by the annual MSP 501 helps every company on the list and every provider with a managed services practice, benchmark their performance and uncover new ways to grow.• It is the most comprehensive and definitive worldwide listing of best-in-class managed service providers• It uses a proprietary algorithm and financial data to rank MSP performance against peers• It has an 18-year history of recognizing top-performing MSPs• It evaluates companies based on growth, profitability, and innovation• Winners play a critical role in the $5 trillion technology industry• Winners will be recognized at the MSP Summit during the MSP 501 gala awards ceremony scheduled for Sept. 15-17 in Orlando, Fla.BackgroundAbout RESULTS TechnologyRESULTS Technology is a family-owned, award-winning provider of managed IT compliance & cybersecurity services to the banking industry. RESULTS provides fully outsourced or supplemental technology services, layered cybersecurity services and more. RESULTS has been helping community banks reduce risks and achieve operational efficiency for more than 25 years. RESULTS is SOC 2 audited and the Endorsed IT Service Provider of the Community Bankers Association of Kansas, and Core Providers ASI, DCI and FPS GOLD. RESULTS is also a partner with SBS Cybersecurity.About Channel PartnersChannel Partners is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

