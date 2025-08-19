Shawn Galloway Delivers Opening Keynote at Safety in Ammonia Plants and Related Facilities Symposium

Shawn Galloway

ProAct Safety’s CEO will focus on the capacities essential for creating a work environment where safety is an integral part of the culture.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence strategies, announced its CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead the opening keynote on “Mastering the Five Core Capacities of Safety Excellence” on Monday, September 8th at 8:00am at Safety in Ammonia Plants Symposium at the Marriott Marquis Atlanta.Join us for an enlightening session that delves into the heart of safety excellence by mastering five core capacities. Discover how these capacities—System Capacity, Leadership Capacity, Cultural Capacity, Engagement Capacity, and Strategic Capacity—are essential in building resilient organizations and creating an environment where safety is not just prioritized or valued but produces a shared commitment and is sustainably ingrained in the organizational culture and business strategy.For more information about ProAct Safety events, visit http://proactsafety.com/events ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway serves as the CEO of ProAct Safety. With more than two decades of authoritative experience in the field, Shawn is a sought-after advisor, keynote speaker, and expert witness across all major industries. He is also an accomplished author, having penned several bestselling books and contributed over 800 podcasts, 400 articles, and 100 videos across leading industry publications.Shawn has received numerous prestigious accolades, including distinctions as a Global Safety Excellence Expert, Power 101 Leaders of the EHS World, Top 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, Top 40 Rising Stars, Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers, and Top 10 Speakers. He serves as a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, a Fast Company Executive Board Member, and holds the esteemed title of Avetta Distinguished Fellow. His insights have been featured on prominent media outlets, including Bloomberg, Fox News, The Daily Mail, Dubai One, U.S. News & World Report, Sirius Business Radio, Wharton Business Daily, and leading safety-related mainstream magazines and podcasts, solidifying his status as a leading voice in the safety domain. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The firm has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com

